Falafel with Canned Chickpeas
Falafel made with canned chickpeas — just like the ones you taste in a Greek restaurant! This recipe makes about 12 patties. Serve with hummus or tzatziki sauce.
I followed the recipe using metric measurements and it turned out perfectly. With metric measurements I was able to be more accurate. The falafel tastes good in a sandwich or solo treats! During this quarantine, I only had canned chickpeas so this recipe was PERFECT!Read More
Very good! Substitutions used 1/4 cup dried parsley (for fresh) and dried cilantro for coriander.
Loved this recipe! Garlic is slightly overwhelming I will do one clove less next time. This turned out beautiful I will be doing this again and again and again! Thank you for the recipe!!
I love Falafel and this was the first time I have made it. It was Delicious!!! As a cook myself, I was worried but, this put my worries to rest.
This was delicious and easy. Made this on a whim, my husband wants me to plan a dinner around this falafel. All I added was a tsp of tahini, subbed apple cider vinegar for lemon, and added paprika. Pan seared and finished in the air fryer.
These are absolutely delicious! I didn’t have enough bread crumbs so I used ground saltines and I also added some arugula in chick pea process. Most wonderful!
It is versatile and forgiving.
Loved this! My oil wasn't hot enough at first, but even overcooked they were yummy. I think the breadcrumbs were a much better effect than adding flour as some recipes have. I didn't want to clean the food processor, so I finely minced or squashed everything by hand and loved the chunky texture. I made some into 1" balls. Hoping to freeze, if they last that long. Going to try baking some next.
Exactly what i was looking for. Lots of recipes call for non canned chickpeas… who has time for that? I ended up mixing everything together in a mixing bowl with an hand held mixer and made in the air fryer. Crispy but too salty!!!! I’m going to try these again in the future with 3/4tsp salt.
Super tasty recipe! I added 1/2 tsp more cumin and 1 tsp dried oregano instead of the coriander because I didn't have any on hand. I served them in pita pockets with chopped tomatoes, chopped romaine lettuce and homemade tzatziki. Will definitely make again.
I’ve tried many falafel recipes and this is by far the best I’ve made. Great recipe. I love that I can use a can of beans, rather than the traditional use of dry beans. Delicious!!!!
Love this recipe! I ended up using two full, 15oz cans of chickpeas just because I didn't want to risk wasting the rest. I also left out the coriander per personal preference. They were amazing! We served the falafel on pita with a garlic aioli (to stand in for tzatziki), tomatoes, and spinach. Delicious!
You seriously hit the ball out of the park with this one! I’m a total falafel snob and these were absolute perfection and so easy to make. My kids and I really enjoyed making these together. Adding this to my list of favorite recipes. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I baked them in the oven instead of frying them, and they were so tasty!
I've made this recipe twice, following the recipe, but found the spices a bit overwhelming. Today I made some changes. I used all dry spices, 2 cans of chickpeas, which I let dry for a couple of hours and added smoked paprika and one lemon , put them in the fridge for 20 minutes before frying, my family loved them. Thank you, for a great recipe.
I made this pretty much as the recipe indicated. Just added a bit of garam masala--even though it duplicates some of the ingredients, like cumin--just because I like it. Turned out great! We had them wrapped in warmed flour tortillas topped with veggies. You could probably use a range of canned beans in this recipe and come up with a fab veggie patty with a ton of uses. Thanks Dani for posting it! - Kim
Best recipe I’ve found. I cut the recipe in half and loosely followed the amounts. It was delicious. It was moist and tasty. Excellent and definitely a recipe I’ll save and redo.
I have made this twice and I appreciate having a recipe with canned chickpeas. I liked the spice mix. But they turned green the first time so I reduced parsley to about 1/4c. Also my onions were large so this was too onioney and watery, I’d say maybe 1 or 1.5 c onion was better. Also dried breadcrumbs were better than fresh.’Thanks for sharing!
This was really tasty, by far the best falafel I’ve made. I tweaked the recipe a bit, using less onion and garlic because I prefer my falafel to be kinda on the “plain” side, but the taste, consistency, and easy of prep and cooking was great! Saved to my favorites....
