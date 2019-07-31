Falafel with Canned Chickpeas

4.8
18 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Falafel made with canned chickpeas — just like the ones you taste in a Greek restaurant! This recipe makes about 12 patties. Serve with hummus or tzatziki sauce.

Recipe by Dani

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 patties
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash chickpeas in a bowl using a masher. Combine mashed chickpeas, onions, parsley, and garlic in a blender; blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Mix eggs, cumin, coriander, salt, lemon juice, baking powder, black pepper, and cayenne together in a bowl. Add chickpea mixture and mix together. Add bread crumbs slowly and combine using your hands until mixture will hold together when frying.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Form mixture into twelve 3-inch diameter patties. Fry patties in hot oil until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 571.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/02/2022