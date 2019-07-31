Chicago's Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio is a one-pan dish that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven. It's made with browned chicken-on-the-bone pieces, roasted with garlic, onion, and Yukon gold potato wedges sopped in white wine. Served with the lovely pan sauce and peas. Once an economic meal named for Mt. Vesuvio near Naples, it has turned into a signature Chicago dish that you'll absolutely love!
This chicken is phenomenal, ive just started cooking myself 3 weeks ago, and have stuck with a lot of chicken recipes. By FAR this is the tasiest chicken ive made personally. The longest but my Wife and Daughter agree, chicken was tender and juicy, and although the potatoes wedges weren't crispy, they were very tasty. NOTE* I went heavy on fresh pepper, salt and my fresh parsley. Also might of added a touch to much wine.
I was not impressed. I found the chicken to be flavorless. The potato/ onion mixture was okay, but I found it was a little too oily. Initially i thought i would make it again but tweak the seasoning. After finishing dinner, I don't know that I would put in the effort. Not for me.....
I was not impressed. I found the chicken to be flavorless. The potato/ onion mixture was okay, but I found it was a little too oily. Initially i thought i would make it again but tweak the seasoning. After finishing dinner, I don't know that I would put in the effort. Not for me.....
This chicken is phenomenal, ive just started cooking myself 3 weeks ago, and have stuck with a lot of chicken recipes. By FAR this is the tasiest chicken ive made personally. The longest but my Wife and Daughter agree, chicken was tender and juicy, and although the potatoes wedges weren't crispy, they were very tasty. NOTE* I went heavy on fresh pepper, salt and my fresh parsley. Also might of added a touch to much wine.
Definitely a chi-town dish. Had over the summer and glad to find a recipe that uses the true Italian-American Chicago method—on the stove top and then into the oven. This recipe was a tad light on the olive oil, but it works. Loved it and so did the fam.
I made this recipe "as is". Taste was OK but needs a bit more herbs. I'm not sure how heart healthy it is with the skin left on the chicken. Will try with skinless chicken next time, add more herbs, and switch yellow potatoes for sweet potatoes.
S D
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2019
This was delicious but could use a few small improvements. Next time I make it, I'll increase the wine and stock to 1 cup each so there's more sauce. I also added a few teaspoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of chopped rosemary. Otherwise, a great dish!
Amazing. My Grandmother use to make it, a little differently but it brought me right back. Chicken had a flavor all the way through, fall off the bone. Now i want another meal of bread and butter and the sauce!
The flavors were great, but for some reason my sauce ended up really oily - I followed the recipe exactly, so am a little confused as to why this happened? The chicken in our plate (albeit amazing) was drowning in olive oil. I would try again in the future, though.
This recipe came out so delicious. I followed the recipe, but I didn't have chicken stock so I substituted 1 chicken bouillon mixed in a cup of water. I also didn't have Italian seasoning, so I used what I had available "Goya Sazonador Total" which is an hispanic seasoning. I don't have the kind of cookware I can switch from stovetop to oven. So I transferred to a glassware and back to my frying pan and it came out soooo good. I recommend this recipe. I will definitely try Italian seasoning next time and I'm sure it will come out as good as this one.
I love most of the recipes on this site. But, this one was a bit boring. I followed everything to a T except added 50% more of the ingredients needed to make more of the sauce (as we love sauces...... sauce was tasty). The skin on the chicken ends up soggy & unless you increase the garlic amount, it’s “flat”. We did not dislike this meal, but it was rather “ho-hum”.
I read about this recipe in a Cooks Illustrated magazine and I loved it. I added a diced onion and a few drops of vanilla extract to bake with the potatos and chicken in white wine, after browning the potatos and chicken. I think peas and butter would be cool to try next time, I want to use the leftovers for an alfredo pasta. I also want to try it with bell peppers and serrano peppers, maybe mushrooms
We thoroughly enjoyed this dish. (However, 2 lbs. of chicken thighs--four thighs--only feeds two people, not 8!) My potatoes (I used two large Yukon gold) browned nicely at the start of the recipe but were very soft at the end. We still liked them. The chicken was tender and delectable! I always forget about serving peas and we loved them! I would definitely make this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.