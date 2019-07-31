Chicago's Chicken Vesuvio

4.4
36 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 7
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Chicken Vesuvio is a one-pan dish that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven. It's made with browned chicken-on-the-bone pieces, roasted with garlic, onion, and Yukon gold potato wedges sopped in white wine. Served with the lovely pan sauce and peas. Once an economic meal named for Mt. Vesuvio near Naples, it has turned into a signature Chicago dish that you'll absolutely love!

Recipe by Diana71

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Dry chicken pieces well and season liberally with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, skin-side down, and cook until skin is crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Turn over and cook until golden brown on the other side, an additional 4 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside.

  • Add potatoes, onion, and garlic to the skillet and cook until onion is translucent and potato wedges are starting to brown nicely on cut sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove vegetables from skillet and set aside.

  • Pour wine into the skillet and cook until reduced to 1/2 volume while scraping the browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

  • Add potatoes, onion, and garlic back into the skillet. Stir in chicken stock, parsley, and Italian seasoning. Add chicken pieces on top; cover with a oven-safe lid.

  • Cook in the preheated oven until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink at the bone, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Return the skillet to the stove and remove chicken and vegetables, leaving the liquid; bring to a simmer. Add butter and stir until smooth, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add peas and cook 1 to 2 minutes longer. Serve chicken atop potato wedges and garnish with pan sauce and peas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 81.4mg; sodium 174.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/13/2022