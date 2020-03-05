Thai Grilled Chicken Thighs

Sweet, spicy, tender, Thai-inspired grilled chicken thighs are always the life of the party at our annual family reunions. See for yourself ... Garnish with lime wedges and chopped cilantro if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a gallon-sized resealable plastic bag. Whisk together fish sauce, lime juice, sherry, brown sugar, chili sauce, minced garlic, Sriracha sauce, sesame oil, and lemongrass paste in a bowl and pour over chicken. Seal the bag and toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, but up to 8 hours for maximum flavor.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grill. Remove chicken from marinade, discarding marinade.

  • Grill until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 12 minutes total, turning halfway through the cooking time. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer to a serving platter and let rest 5 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 659.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

