Peaches and Cream, Literally

The classic combination of peaches and cream is as simple as it sounds: peaches, lightly sweetened and simmered, need only a splash of cold heavy cream and nothing more. Just remember to make this ahead of time for the peachiest results.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut each peach in half along the crease, twist open, and remove the pit. Peel and slice. Cut slices in half to get roughly 2 cups of sliced peaches.

  • Bring sugar and water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil until a syrup forms, about 3 minutes. Stir in peaches until coated. Bring syrup back to a light simmer, about 1 minute. Immediately remove from heat and pour mixture into a bowl.

  • Transfer peaches into a large bowl using a slotted spoon. Pour in heavy cream and stir to combine. Divide mixture between serving glasses, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until completely chilled and cream has absorbed all the peach flavor, at least 3 hours.

Chef's Notes:

If your peaches are very sweet, you can skip the simple syrup step.

My attempt at a cooked-cream version didn't turn out as good as the classic, but feel free to try it anyway: After Step 2, simmer heavy cream with 1/4 cup sugar until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 2 teaspoons lemon juice; let cool slightly. Transfer peaches into serving glasses using a slotted spoon; pour the warm cream on top. Cover glasses with plastic wrap and refrigerate until completely chilled. Pour leftover peach syrup into a saucepan and simmer until reduced by about half, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool briefly before spooning onto each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 33g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 38.3mg. Full Nutrition
