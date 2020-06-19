Whole Wheat Scones with Oatmeal and Blueberries

This is a simple and delicious whole wheat scone recipe that you can customize however you'd like! I used all organic ingredients, but you don't have to.

Recipe by maggiejh

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 scones
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Cut in butter cubes with a pastry cutter or 2 knives.

  • Mix half-and-half and egg together in a bowl. Mix into the flour-butter mixture. Fold in blueberries and oats.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide in half. Roll each half into a circle and cut each into 8 wedges. Transfer scones to the prepared baking sheet; sprinkle raw sugar over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 298.9mg. Full Nutrition
