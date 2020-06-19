Whole Wheat Scones with Oatmeal and Blueberries
This is a simple and delicious whole wheat scone recipe that you can customize however you'd like! I used all organic ingredients, but you don't have to.
Again, they puffed up quite large. Next time, I may reduce baking powder. I needed to cook mine longer than the given time, but once they cool, they will be fine.Read More
These are DELICIOUS!!!! I substituted blackberries for the blueberries, and added 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the egg & milk. They turned out AMAZING. I will definitely be making again.
I halved the recipe to make 8 scones, but still used 1 cup blueberries and a full teaspoon of cinnamon. I thought they turned out great--buttery, not too sweet, with a nice additional flavor from the whole wheat flour. I don't know that the oats really added anything to these scones--but they didn't detract from them either; so perhaps, I would consider trying them without next time to see if they do make any difference. Great scones, though! Would make again! Thanks for the recipe!
