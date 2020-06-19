Berry Oatmeal Scones

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are the easiest and the tastiest berry oatmeal scones ever. I've been making them since I was 9 years old, that is how easy they are to make.

By Murton8r

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with a silicone baking mat (such as Silpat®).

  • Combine oats, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center; pour in butter, milk, and beaten egg. Mix together until a moist dough forms. Fold in berries.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into an 8-inch round, about 3/4 inch thick. Cut into 8 wedges. Brush cream over scones and sprinkle tops with turbinado sugar. Arrange on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 60.1mg; sodium 428.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2020
This is a very easy recipe that makes a wonderful scone for coffee time. I needed to add 5 additional minutes to the baking time. Read More
Reviews:
Katherine Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2021
Quick and easy recipe! They tasted great! Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2020
This is a very easy recipe that makes a wonderful scone for coffee time. I needed to add 5 additional minutes to the baking time. Read More
musicnurse
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2021
There are very good scones. Like others, I needed to add several minutes of baking time at the end. I turned the oven to 400 and baked for an additional 7 minutes, after which the scones were brown and held together well. Read More
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2021
I really like this scone recipe! I didn’t have a bag of mixed berries but did have some blueberries as well as strawberries in my freezer. I used 1/2 cup of each of them. I like the chew that the oatmeal gives this scone. And finally, I like that these scones aren’t overly sweet. This is definitely a scone I will make again. Read More
