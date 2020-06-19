Berry Oatmeal Scones
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 312.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 6g 12 %
carbohydrates: 39.4g 13 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 10.1g
fat: 15.1g 23 %
saturated fat: 8.7g 44 %
cholesterol: 60.1mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 468.8IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 22 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 52mcg 13 %
calcium: 141.2mg 14 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 30mg 11 %
potassium: 123.3mg 4 %
sodium: 428.4mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 31 %
calories from fat: 135.9
