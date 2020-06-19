Easy Cappuccino Brownies

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Kids and adults alike love these cappuccino brownies. They're easy to make, and something different.

By Sheryl

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, 2 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Whisk eggs and sugar together in a bowl. Stir in melted chocolate and butter.

  • Sift flour and cocoa powder together in another bowl; add to the chocolate mixture. Dissolve instant coffee in water and pour into the batter. Add heavy cream and walnuts; mix well. Pour into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 83.3mg; sodium 26.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2019
Delicious rich.. not overly sweet which I prefer. Not sure how well kids would like.. some may some may not Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022