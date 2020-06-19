Espresso Ice Cream

I love coffee and ice cream, so this espresso ice cream recipe combines the best of both worlds.

Recipe by Damen

Credit: Yoly

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix sugar, butter, cornstarch, and espresso powder together in a saucepan until blended. Stir in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove mixture from heat; stir in vanilla extract and let cool completely, 20 to 30 minutes. Stir in condensed milk and coffee-flavored liqueur.

  • Beat whipping cream using an electric mixer in a mixing bowl until stiff peaks form; fold into cooled milk mixture.

  • Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions, about 20 minutes. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

Cook's Note:

If you do not have an ice cream mixer, pour mixture into a 9-inch square pan and freeze for 6 hours or until set, stirring occasionally to prevent the ice cream from becoming crystallized.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 78.9mg. Full Nutrition
