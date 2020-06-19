Espresso Brownies

Rating: 3 stars
Deep, dark, and espresso-flavored brownies - yum!

By QUILTBUGJ

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 8x8-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking pan.

  • Sift flour, cocoa, and salt together in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir in espresso powder. Stir in chocolate chips until melted. Remove from heat; mix in white sugar and brown sugar until fully blended. Add eggs and vanilla extract and mix well. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is dry and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 25 to 30 minutes. Do not overbake. Let cool completely before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 50.1mg; sodium 92.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
02/02/2020
I don't know if it was the dominant espresso powder flavor or that combined with the whole wheat flour but the flavor was way off the mark for us. Read More
Howard
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2020
This was a nice brownie with that great espresso flavor! Read More
