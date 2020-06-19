Cherry Brownies from Scratch

Rating: 2 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I came up with this brownie recipe after being overwhelmed with cherries on our tree this year. It has the taste of a chocolate-covered cherry.

By lemonadestand

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix sugar, oil, and almond extract together in a large bowl until well blended.

  • Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in another bowl; stir into sugar mixture until combined. Beat in 1/2 of the cherries using an electric mixer until moistened. Fold in remaining cherries. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until brownies spring back when gently touched, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 6.1g; sodium 212.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful critical review

Kim
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2019
Taste-wise these brownies are great. Where I ran into problems with them was during the making process. The recipe states to mix the oil, extract, and sugar together, then combine with the dry ingredients, and add half the cherries to make the batter. Doing this did not work for me. Even after adding all the cherries, the batter was still too dry and crumbly to come together. So I added an egg to it, and that seemed to help. (I was surprised there was no egg called for in this recipe, as most brownies have at least 1 egg in them.) This also increased the bake time for them by about 5-10 minutes. In the future, I would definitely add the egg, half the recipe and use an 8 x 8" pan, use half vanilla and half almond extract, and use no more than a 1/4 tsp salt. Read More
Reviews:
Adair Bedell
Rating: 1 stars
07/25/2020
Makes no sense! Tiny bit of oil and a ton of dry ingredients! I had to improvise and add eggs and cherry juice! Do not recommend Read More
