Cherry Brownies from Scratch

Rating: 3 stars

Taste-wise these brownies are great. Where I ran into problems with them was during the making process. The recipe states to mix the oil, extract, and sugar together, then combine with the dry ingredients, and add half the cherries to make the batter. Doing this did not work for me. Even after adding all the cherries, the batter was still too dry and crumbly to come together. So I added an egg to it, and that seemed to help. (I was surprised there was no egg called for in this recipe, as most brownies have at least 1 egg in them.) This also increased the bake time for them by about 5-10 minutes. In the future, I would definitely add the egg, half the recipe and use an 8 x 8" pan, use half vanilla and half almond extract, and use no more than a 1/4 tsp salt.