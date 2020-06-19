Royal Cherry Scones

Royal cherry scones were on the breakfast table each and every morning while in New Zealand. I asked if I may have the recipe, and the chef said to just follow any scones recipe and add fresh cherries at the end of the recipe. This is my own recipe. I hope you enjoy my delicious homemade scones.

By Prancalot

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a baking sheet in the oven to warm.

  • Rub 1/4 cup butter into flour in a bowl until mixture resembles fine bread crumbs. Stir in sugar. Stir cherries into flour mixture until evenly distributed; mix in wheat germ.

  • Mix milk into dough and knead lightly until just smooth. Roll out on a lightly floured surface to approximately 3/4-inch thickness. Stamp out crescent shapes using a 2 1/2-inch fluted cutter, kneading, re-rolling, and cutting dough until it is all used up.

  • Place scones on the preheated baking sheet; brush tops with 2 tablespoons milk.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Serve immediately; split scones and spread with remaining butter.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute roughly chopped glazed cherries for fresh, if you'd like.

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 21.6mg; sodium 140mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

