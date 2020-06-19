Pumpkin Spice Blossoms

Rich, brownie-like cookie with a sweet chocolate kiss. Hershey's® Pumpkin Spice Kisses are a fall item and becoming more widely available.

By Jill from Michigan

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir flour, cocoa, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Combine butter, white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat well. Mix in flour mixture gradually.

  • Chill cookie dough for 1 hour. Meanwhile, unwrap the candy kisses.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • Roll dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. Flatten just enough to keep from rolling off the cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set and starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Slide parchment paper onto wire cooling racks. Firmly push a candy kiss into the center of each cookie. Let cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You might want to pick up 2 bags of chocolate kisses. Depending on who helps unwrap the kisses, you could end up a little short!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 79mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022