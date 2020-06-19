Candy Cane Kiss Cookies

Like a peanut butter blossom only this one is a sugar cookie with a candy cane kiss in the center. Store in an airtight container.

By mrsdrwilliams

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
34
Yield:
34 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

34
Original recipe yields 34 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine cookie mix, flour, butter, and egg in a mixing bowl. Mix until well blended.

  • Pour sugar into a shallow dish. Roll dough into 1-inch balls; roll each in sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set and golden, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Remove cookies from the oven. Press a candy cane kiss in the center of each warm cookie. Let cool completely, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 5g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 57.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
