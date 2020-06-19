Peach-Mango Salsa
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 13.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.5g 1 %
carbohydrates: 3.1g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 304.7IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 27.2mg 45 %
folate: 7.7mcg 2 %
calcium: 8mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 5.5mg 2 %
potassium: 109.7mg 3 %
sodium: 2.6mg
calories from fat: 0.8
