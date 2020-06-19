Peach-Mango Salsa

Delicious peach-mango salsa!

By Bethany Greer

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, peaches, bell pepper, mango, garlic, lime juice, and cilantro in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving, at least 30 minutes for flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.6mg. Full Nutrition
