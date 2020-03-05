Ginger Grilled Chicken Satay

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This grilled chicken marinated in a ginger-soy glaze is perfect for your next party!

By Aleka Shunk

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
16 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Slice chicken in half lengthwise to get thin pieces. Prick lightly using a fork or a knife to help tenderize.

  • Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, fish sauce, and lime juice in a large bowl, resealable plastic container, or large zip-top bag. Add chicken tenders, making sure marinade fully covers chicken. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Remove chicken from marinade and thread onto metal skewers.

  • Meanwhile, add marinade to a small saucepan with cornstarch and bring to a boil. Boil until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off heat and transfer sauce to a small bowl for dipping.

  • Grill skewers on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the centers, about 5 minutes per side. Garnish with scallion and serve with sauce on the side.

Cook's Notes:

Don't use a stainless steel bowl for preparing marinade.

You can also serve chicken without using skewers.

If sauce has not thickened to desired consistency, boil a little longer and add more cornstarch. If it's too thick, add a little water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 2051.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Charlene Baker
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2019
I halved the marinade. Threaded the marinated chicken strips on skewers. Grilled on gas grill. Delicious, very flavorful and moist. I didn’t use any sauce on chicken after grilling. Very good. Easy. Read More
Carsenle
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2019
I made mine in the oven because it was late, and I had already cut the chicken up into chunks. I made this with chicken breast. It is very good. The sauce was too thick for my liking. Maybe the chicken breast absorbed more than the tenders would have. You should put a volume measure on how much marinade you have after marinading so that water might be added to bring it back up to volume... Read More
Sherry C.
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2019
Whole family liked it! My grandson said it was the best-tasting chicken I'd ever made. Read More
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2021
I marinated for about 3 hours and it was perfect! The fresh ginger was delicious in this recipe. Next time I would probably reduce the brown sugar just a little. Read More
