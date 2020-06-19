Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

Turned out awesome! My fiancé said I have to make this again very soon!
Easy and yummy. I had some chicken breasts that I needed to cook. I cut them in 3rds used Grill Mates sweet and savory rub. I didn t BBQ because of snow conditions. Baked at 375 for 30 mins on a baking sheet (wrapped w/foil) with a rack. I did baste with the honey/water glaze. Served with BBQ sauce.
The prep and cooking methods are very, very good and the tip to cut the bacon in half lengthwise really is super helpful and does make them very easy to wrap. We used McCormick's Sweet & Spicy BBQ rub then wrapped the tenders in the bacon. Instead the honey glaze, we used some leftover maple-chipotle glaze I had on hand and it was fabulous that way! My husband started the tenders out over a drip pan with an indirect charcoal fire to render the bacon fat a bit and cook other chicken gently then as they got closer to temp he put them over direct coals to crisp up the bacon. Then he glazed and put them over the coals again to firm up the glaze. We served them like chicken and waffles, but with potato waffles from Lidl. They were the perfect savory accompaniment to the sweet and smoky chicken. We also had roasted green beans and grape tomatoes to round it out. So good!
You'll need to put skewers or toothpicks through the bacon & chicken, otherwise it all unravels. It doesn't matter how tightly you wrap it. Also be sure to do it in a pan or tray if you're going to do it on the grill, otherwise you'll be trying to put out flare ups the whole time.
This was hit. I used the oven per a comment at 350 for 30 minutes uncovered. The bacon wasn't that crispy so I broiled for a couple of minutes at the end just after I basted with the honey mixture. Still not very crispy but I didn't want to overcook the chicken. I may try cooking it on a rack and covering with a tent foil next time as another comment suggested to see how that works. I used JB's Fat Boy's Sweet Rub. Easy, quick and tasty recipe.
Outstanding! Great Friday night dinner. Served them on super soft hot dog buns! Big hit!
These were delicious. I skipped the honey mixture, personal preference. I also used toothpicks to secure the bacon. I used a charcoal grill and had no issues with burning or flare-ups. They turned out so juicy and flavorful!
My husband LOVES it… it is quick and easy and absolutely delicious… I have made it three times using a different rub each time and it’s equally delicious no matter what I use
This was so easy and amazing! thank you for the recipe!
