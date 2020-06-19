Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

Rating: 4.33 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!

By France C

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Season chicken tenders with BBQ rub. Wrap each tender with 2 thin strips of bacon, tucking in the ends to secure.

  • Mix together honey and water in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Place chicken tenders on the preheated grill and reduce heat to medium-low. Close lid and grill tenders, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, until bacon is browned and chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73 degrees C), 12 to 14 minutes. For crispier bacon, increase heat during the last 2 minutes of cooking.

  • Move tenders to indirect heat and brush with honey mixture. Transfer to a plate and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 1181.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Most helpful positive review

Karen Blake
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2020
Easy and yummy. I had some chicken breasts that I needed to cook. I cut them in 3rds used Grill Mates sweet and savory rub. I didn t BBQ because of snow conditions. Baked at 375 for 30 mins on a baking sheet (wrapped w/foil) with a rack. I did baste with the honey/water glaze. Served with BBQ sauce. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

marzell
Rating: 1 stars
10/13/2019
i have to say it looked like my dad Read More
Reviews:
Jenna
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2019
Turned out awesome! My fiancé said I have to make this again very soon! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Twila Davis Reed
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2020
The prep and cooking methods are very, very good and the tip to cut the bacon in half lengthwise really is super helpful and does make them very easy to wrap. We used McCormick's Sweet & Spicy BBQ rub then wrapped the tenders in the bacon. Instead the honey glaze, we used some leftover maple-chipotle glaze I had on hand and it was fabulous that way! My husband started the tenders out over a drip pan with an indirect charcoal fire to render the bacon fat a bit and cook other chicken gently then as they got closer to temp he put them over direct coals to crisp up the bacon. Then he glazed and put them over the coals again to firm up the glaze. We served them like chicken and waffles, but with potato waffles from Lidl. They were the perfect savory accompaniment to the sweet and smoky chicken. We also had roasted green beans and grape tomatoes to round it out. So good! Read More
Max
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2021
You'll need to put skewers or toothpicks through the bacon & chicken, otherwise it all unravels. It doesn't matter how tightly you wrap it. Also be sure to do it in a pan or tray if you're going to do it on the grill, otherwise you'll be trying to put out flare ups the whole time. Read More
Lydianne
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2020
This was hit. I used the oven per a comment at 350 for 30 minutes uncovered. The bacon wasn't that crispy so I broiled for a couple of minutes at the end just after I basted with the honey mixture. Still not very crispy but I didn't want to overcook the chicken. I may try cooking it on a rack and covering with a tent foil next time as another comment suggested to see how that works. I used JB's Fat Boy's Sweet Rub. Easy, quick and tasty recipe. Read More
Jeanie Cox
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2021
Outstanding! Great Friday night dinner. Served them on super soft hot dog buns! Big hit! Read More
Faith N
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2021
These were delicious. I skipped the honey mixture, personal preference. I also used toothpicks to secure the bacon. I used a charcoal grill and had no issues with burning or flare-ups. They turned out so juicy and flavorful! Read More
teresajhuff63
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2021
My husband LOVES it… it is quick and easy and absolutely delicious… I have made it three times using a different rub each time and it’s equally delicious no matter what I use Read More
Linda Kramer
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2021
This was so easy and amazing! thank you for the recipe! Read More
