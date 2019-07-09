Easy Yellow Squash Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 309.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.3g 17 %
carbohydrates: 9.3g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 1.1g
fat: 27.5g 42 %
saturated fat: 8g 40 %
cholesterol: 50.5mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 523.8IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 12mg 20 %
folate: 40.8mcg 10 %
calcium: 200.2mg 20 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 37.8mg 14 %
potassium: 350.8mg 10 %
sodium: 699mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 247.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved