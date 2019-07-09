Easy Yellow Squash Casserole

An easy recipe for yellow squash casserole, baked with onion, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, and Cheddar cheese.

By staceyand

10 mins
45 mins
55 mins
10
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine yellow squash, cream of mushroom soup, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, onion, egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix until well combined and transfer to the casserole dish and cover with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and bubbly, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I used Vidalia(R) onions in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

310 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 50.5mg; sodium 699mg. Full Nutrition
