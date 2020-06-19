Chinese Pork Rib Tips
Chinese-style sweet and sour pork rib tips.
The sauce was not what I'd expected but I couldn't get the rock sugar so had to use regular table sugar. Will do it again with all the correct ingredientsRead More
It was ok. A little chewy. So the next batch I used a technic my dad showed me. 1st I soaked the ribs in a cup of teriyaki, cup of water, a Tbs of fresh grated ginger, 3 oven roasted garlic cloves smashed and chopped and in put in marinade. 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup brown sugar. Mixed it up and let the ribs sit over night. Next Browning the ribs unti golden. Then cover pot and simmer for 1 hour. If you do this the meatwill fall right off the bone and be melt in your mouth tender. Then follow the rest of recipesRead More
This did not work for me. The pork turned out very tough. I even bought the rock sugar online to make it. Nothing like the picture and I followed the directions.
