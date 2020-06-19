Chinese Pork Rib Tips

Chinese-style sweet and sour pork rib tips.

Recipe by mengqi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat a cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Add oil, ginger, and rib tips, in that order, to the hot pan. Stir-fry until the surface of the ribs turns golden on all sides, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour enough boiling water on top of the ribs to just cover. Cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until water is almost absorbed, 5 to 20 minutes more. Be careful not to burn ribs.

  • Add rock sugar, vinegar, and soy sauce. Stir until well combined and cook until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 119.8mg; sodium 319.6mg. Full Nutrition
