Grandma's Pumpkin Bread with Raisins and Pecans

This pumpkin bread recipe with raisins and pecans has been handed down through 4 generations of my family and it makes 2 loaves. Over time, the recipe has changed a bit to accommodate more modern ingredients. It is the the best pumpkin bread recipe I have come across yet.

Recipe by L Graham

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

  • Cream sugar and shortening in a large bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy. Stir in pumpkin puree, eggs, and water. Mix flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and baking powder in a separate bowl; stir into the egg mixture. Fold in pecans and raisins. Spoon equal amounts of batter into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 70 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool completely.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to substitute walnuts for the pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 318.9mg. Full Nutrition
