Gluten-Free Peach Crumble

When juicy summer-ripe juicy peaches are available, delight your dinner guests with this amazing dairy- and gluten-free peach crumble.

By sunmn

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 11x7-inch crumble
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a shallow 11x7-inch baking dish.

  • Place sliced peaches in the prepared baking dish. Mix together brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a small bowl; sprinkle over peaches.

  • Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg in a medium bowl for the topping. Stir in egg until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; sprinkle topping over peaches. Drizzle melted coconut butter evenly over topping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until peach juices are bubbling and topping is golden brown, about 38 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use coconut oil in place of coconut butter, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 6g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 100.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Kim
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2019
This had great flavor in my opinion. The only thing that would have made it better was if it had more "juice" in the peach portion. I am allergic to coconut so I used regular, unsalted butter. I left out lemon zest bc I didn't have any at home. I will definitely make again Read More
