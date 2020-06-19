Gluten-Free Blueberry Cake

This is a gluten-free blueberry cake version that is light and fluffy, with a great texture--just how gluten-free should taste!

Recipe by Jessi

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk together 1 cup sorghum flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, baking powder, xanthan gum, baking soda, and kosher salt in a large bowl; make a well in the center.

  • Whisk together buttermilk, sugar, canola oil, eggs, egg whites, and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Pour buttermilk mixture into the well of the flour mixture and stir to combine batter; do not overmix.

  • Toss blueberries with 1 tablespoon sorghum flour in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Fold all but 1/2 cup blueberries into batter. Spread evenly into the prepared pan. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup blueberries. Sprinkle cane juice on top of the blueberries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cake is browned on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 70 to 75 minutes.

  • Let cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then unmold (remove the outer ring) and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Notes:

Be sure you use potato starch--not potato flour!

You can use coarse sugar in place of evaporated cane juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 65.8g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 345.4mg. Full Nutrition
