Gluten-Free Blueberry Cake

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2022
Turned out very well. The cake rose a lot, so next time will use a bigger pan. It's simple to make and has given me twice a wonderful snacking cake. Gluten free baking is often complicated, with many different flours and use of a scale. I am impressed how easy this recipe is and the lovely result.
Turned out very well. The cake rose a lot, so next time will use a bigger pan. It's simple to make and has given me twice a wonderful snacking cake. Gluten free baking is often complicated, with many different flours and use of a scale. I am impressed how easy this recipe is and the lovely result.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.