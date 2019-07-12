French Press Cold Brew

Perfect French press cold brew. If you're wondering how to make cold brew coffee at home, try this easy recipe with a coffee-to-water ratio that is just right. I prefer to drink the cold brew with unsweetened soy milk.

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Pour ground coffee into a French press container and add water. Place plunger lid on top and press the plunger down 1 to 2 inches to make sure all coffee grounds are fully submerged; do not press all the way down. Let coffee steep at room temperature for 16 to 18 hours.

  • Strain coffee through a coffee filter in a small strainer. Transfer to an airtight bottle or jar and keep in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Tips

To serve, fill a glass with ice, and add equal parts of cold brew and water or milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.3g; sodium 18.4mg. Full Nutrition
