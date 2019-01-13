Brown Sugar BBQ Rub

Excellent rub for any meat you are smoking. I halved the recipe because I only had half rack of St. Louis ribs to smoke. They had the perfect balance of smokiness and sweet thanks to the smoked paprika and brown sugar. The sight of the bark made my mouth water and first bite in did not disappoint Only doing half rack of ribs I had some leftover so I ran out and grabbed a pork butt and 2 cornish hens. Perfection on those as well. 5 star rub and one I will definitely use again. Brisket is next and I cannot wait to fire up the smoker again!