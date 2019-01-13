Brown Sugar BBQ Rub

4 Ratings
This is my favorite rub to use when I smoke meats. I threw it together to use on smoked pork butt, but it also works really well on chicken and ribs. Apply liberally to meat and let sit overnight for best flavor. The brown sugar helps make a nice bark. Makes enough to cover two 8-pound pork butts or 6 racks of ribs.

By France C

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 /3 cup
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, paprika, salt, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, dry mustard, black pepper, cayenne, and cinnamon in a small airtight container. Seal and store in a cool, dark place until ready to use.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0.6g; sodium 473.3mg. Full Nutrition
