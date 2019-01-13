Brown Sugar BBQ Rub

This is my favorite rub to use when I smoke meats. I threw it together to use on smoked pork butt, but it also works really well on chicken and ribs. Apply liberally to meat and let sit overnight for best flavor. The brown sugar helps make a nice bark. Makes enough to cover two 8-pound pork butts or 6 racks of ribs.
Great rub. Made the full recipe with the scored pork butt, prepared mustard, and rub. Smoked for 11 hours with applewood and the taste was great. I'm not a big fan of the "bark." I know this is sacrilege for bbq but it usually tastes burnt to me. The bark on this pork butt had a wonderful depth of flavor. It had a sweeter taste without the deep char flavor. It really added to the taste of the pulled pork. Recipe note: used paprika, not smoked paprika
Excellent rub for any meat you are smoking. I halved the recipe because I only had half rack of St. Louis ribs to smoke. They had the perfect balance of smokiness and sweet thanks to the smoked paprika and brown sugar. The sight of the bark made my mouth water and first bite in did not disappoint Only doing half rack of ribs I had some leftover so I ran out and grabbed a pork butt and 2 cornish hens. Perfection on those as well. 5 star rub and one I will definitely use again. Brisket is next and I cannot wait to fire up the smoker again!
