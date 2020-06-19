Homemade Ranch Mix

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a good alternative to the packages you buy in the store. There is no MSG and you control the salt and spices according to your taste. This mix should be refrigerated if made ahead due to the buttermilk powder. Use nonfat dry milk as a shelf stable alternative.

By Rebecca

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk buttermilk powder, chives, parsley, dill, garlic, onion, salt, pepper, lemon peel, sugar, and oregano in a small bowl until thoroughly mixed. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Cook's Notes:

To make ranch dip, combine dry mix with 1 cup mayonnaise and 1/2 cup sour cream. Blend well and refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.

To make ranch dressing, combine dry mix with 1 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup sour cream, and 1/2 cup milk. Blend until creamy and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 81.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2020
Excellent! I made a batch earlier in the week for another recipe I was making. It turned out so well that I made 4 more batches yesterday to have on hand. I did use the nonfat dry milk the recipe submitter suggested since I would be storing it in the pantry. The one thing I did not have was the dehydrated lemon peel. What I did have was citrus acid powder (Ball brand makes it for use in canning tomatoes) and a pinch of that worked great. Read More
