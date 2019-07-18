Oven-Baked Chicken Wings

I have made these a few times, and they have always been delicious. But I have been making them wrong. The ones I today made were kind of seasoned inconsistently. My wife, who is an expert in such things, suggested I season the wings directly before coating them with the flower.

Most other recipes recommend adding the seasonings to the flour. But actually really reading this one, in step 2 it says to do exactly what my wife says.

Also, my wife recommends soaking the wings in a vinegar solution prior to seasoning them.

Also, if you make these a lot, I would recommend a wire cooling rack to put on your baking sheet. It makes cooking these and cleaning afterward a lot easier.