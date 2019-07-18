Oven-Baked Chicken Wings

Terrific recipe for classic Buffalo Wings. I actually like ‘em better baked, but you have to be willing to let ‘em get crispy on the outside- it may take longer than 40-45 minutes. The sauce is on point! Add a little more honey for a deeper glaze and to cut the heat.
I have made these a few times, and they have always been delicious. But I have been making them wrong. The ones I today made were kind of seasoned inconsistently. My wife, who is an expert in such things, suggested I season the wings directly before coating them with the flower. Most other recipes recommend adding the seasonings to the flour. But actually really reading this one, in step 2 it says to do exactly what my wife says.
Also, my wife recommends soaking the wings in a vinegar solution prior to seasoning them.
Also, if you make these a lot, I would recommend a wire cooling rack to put on your baking sheet. It makes cooking these and cleaning afterward a lot easier.
Made these wings, but not the sauce, as my GI system doesn't do well with spices. The wings came out good, but not as crispy on the top as I would have liked. Next time I'm going to flip them over half way through and see if that helps with browning the tops. Meat was juicy and very tasty.
These were amazing. I used a little less hot sauce and a bit more local honey....also added Adobo seasoning in the flour and also in the sauce. I placed wings on a baking rack to make them crisp all over....definitely a keeper
