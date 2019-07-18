Oven-Baked Chicken Wings

This is my favorite way to eat oven-baked Buffalo chicken wings. Tons of flavor! Serve with blue cheese dressing on the side.

Recipe by Derek H

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Pat chicken wings dry using paper towels. Season with salt. Place flour in a shallow dish and dredge chicken to lightly coat. Place wings on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and no longer pink in the centers, 40 to 45 minutes.

  • While wings are baking, melt butter over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Add hot sauce, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire, honey, garlic powder, and cayenne. Let sauce simmer on low heat until wings are done baking, about 40 minutes.

  • Remove wings from the oven and place in a large mixing bowl. Pour sauce over wings; toss until evenly coated. Serve with celery and carrots.

Cook's Note:

For heat add more cayenne pepper. For sweetness, add more honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 760.5mg. Full Nutrition
