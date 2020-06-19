Ginger-Chicken Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.62 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Stir fries require very little cooking time and you can pretty much use any vegetables you like, but the star of this one is the ginger. This dish is quick and easy to make, but get all of your ingredients together (including mixing the sauce) before you start cooking because everything happens fast! Serve with rice, and garnish with sliced green onions.

By lutzflcat

2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sauce:

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add chicken to the wok, and stir-fry until chicken is opaque on all sides, about 3 minutes. Remove to a plate.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the wok. Add bell pepper, onion, and snow peas; stir-fry until vegetables start to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Whisk together water, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sherry, ginger, rice vinegar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, sugar, cornstarch, and garlic in a bowl. Add sauce to the wok, stirring constantly until sauce starts to thicken. Add chicken back to the wok, stir, and reheat, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If fresh ginger root is not available, you can substitute ginger paste (such as Gourmet Garden(R)) which can be found in the refrigerated produce section of the supermarket. If the sauce is too thick for you, thin it out by adding a bit more water until you arrive at the consistency that you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 1336.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Alan Hollister
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2019
I have made this twice and it is so EASY and good! Dont understand how other thought it salty using low-sodium soy but nothing else in recipe is salty. One key is to use the ultra thin sliced chicken that will absorb taste of sauce. Second time I added some sliced water chestnuts and peanuts at the end for the crunch. This recipe made perfect amount for three people. You can also increase the snow peas or some julienne carrot sticks to bulk it up to serve four. Don't miss this! Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Alan Hollister
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2019
I have made this twice and it is so EASY and good! Dont understand how other thought it salty using low-sodium soy but nothing else in recipe is salty. One key is to use the ultra thin sliced chicken that will absorb taste of sauce. Second time I added some sliced water chestnuts and peanuts at the end for the crunch. This recipe made perfect amount for three people. You can also increase the snow peas or some julienne carrot sticks to bulk it up to serve four. Don't miss this! Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
mackjax
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
Wonderful flavor and so easy. I use ginger paste if I don’t have fresh ginger root; the amount of sauce was perfect. This would be great with shrimp as well. Read More
Arodi
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
I make this dish at least once a month. I don't change anything. Read More
Judy Siettmann
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
I did not add the oyster sauce Read More
Cub
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2020
We were looking for a new Chinese dinner recipe and tried this recipe. Easy to make, substituting ground ginger ( reduced based on web search to 1 tsp), and it was great. My wife and I both loved it, and sometimes my expetimental recipes aren't keepers. Thanks Read More
Iris
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2021
I have made this recipe numerous times. Only thing I've changed, on occasion, is the protein and vegetables. Works well with beef, chicken and fish. Super easy and extremely flavorful!!! Read More
Snookseb
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2019
The first time I thought this dish was tasty but the chicken was bland. It needs to be marinated before cooking so that it is not bland chunks in an otherwise tasty stir fry. The second time I made it , I loved the dish! I will make it many more times. I made sure to season the chicken and I cooked it first in pecan oil which I use occasionally. I added carrots and celery to the vegetables . Omitted the oyster sauce because I did not have any, did not add sugar, misread the dish and threw the chicken in with the sauce, used a bit less cornstarch , added a bit of sriracha, and the dish was terrific! Only wish I had not forgotten to buy nuts as I like cashews or peanuts on my stir fry! Read More
phkask
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2021
Very delicious! Read More
Dave Sheard
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2021
This was amazing taste and process was easy. Definitely get all the prep done first as it goes very quickly. This will now be a once every two weeks meal and I will just substitute the protein. I did not use the sugar or sesame oil. Read More
