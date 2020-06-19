Blackberry Curd Tart

Have a surplus of blackberries? Why not make them into a delicious and beautiful blackberry tart? Be sure to adjust the amount of sugar in the filling according to how sweet your berries are — if they're a bit tart, try 2/3 cup sugar instead of 1/2 cup.
I came here for the curd, and WOW what a great recipe. I'm afraid I can only rate the curd itself because I had a pre-made graham cracker crust in the freezer and opted to use it instead. (Honestly, pastry terrifies me.) But this curd. Oh, heaven! I used blackberries from my yard so they were fresh and perfectly ripe. The tart was absolutely creamy and smooth, with a perfect balance between tart and sweet. The trick is to stir the curd enthusiastically while it's on the double boiler to keep it from clumping up. Top each slice with a spoonful of whipped cream and a few whole blackberries nestled in the cream and... *chef's kiss*
Love the curd! I have tons of blackberries in my yard and found this to be an excellent way to use them. Being older eating too many seeds aren't a good thing so this was perfect. Such great flavor and no seeds! The crust was very good as well. Thanks for sharing.
