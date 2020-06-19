Blackberry Curd Tart

Have a surplus of blackberries? Why not make them into a delicious and beautiful blackberry tart? Be sure to adjust the amount of sugar in the filling according to how sweet your berries are — if they're a bit tart, try 2/3 cup sugar instead of 1/2 cup.

Recipe by Kim

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place blackberries in a large pot over medium heat. Cook until berries pop and release their juices, about 10 minutes. Using the back of a wooden spoon, press berries through a fine mesh sieve set over a large bowl to collect approximately 1 cup blackberry juice. Discard seeds and pulp. Allow juice to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom.

  • Combine flour, almonds, and salt in the bowl of a food processor; pulse a few times until everything is combined and almonds are finely ground. Add in melted butter, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Pulse several more times until mixture is crumbly and resembles wet sand. Pour mixture into the prepared tart pan, pressing it very firmly and evenly into the bottom and sides of the pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges of the crust are lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack while preparing the filling.

  • Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a large heat-safe bowl for the filling. Mix in cooled blackberry juice, eggs, egg yolk, lemon juice, and lemon zest until smooth. Bring a pot of water to a low simmer. Place the bowl with blackberry mixture over the pot of simmering water, making sure the bowl does not touch the water. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Remove the bowl from the heat and stir in butter, 1 piece at a time, ensuring each piece melts before adding the next. Strain custard mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into the prepared crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Allow the tart to cool completely before removing from the pan. Top with additional fresh blackberries just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 100.3mg. Full Nutrition
