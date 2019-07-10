Sriracha Gouda Grilled Cheese with Sweet Potato Tots

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I thought that sweet potato tots would be a fun way to add some sweet earthy flavor to grilled cheese. Once I had the sweetness, I added some bacon for saltiness, and used Roth® Sriracha Gouda for a kick! The sandwiches came out amazing with tons of gooey spicy cheese oozing out of every bite.

By Dan Whalen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Toss tots with oil on a baking sheet.

  • Bake, turning over halfway through, until browned, about 24 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in kale, salt, and pepper; cook until kale is wilted and lightly browned in places, about 5 minutes. Transfer kale to a plate and wipe skillet clean.

  • Spread 2 bread slices with mayonnaise, then top each with 2 slices cheese and 1/2 of the bacon and kale. Add tots, pressing lightly, then top each sandwich with remaining cheese and bread.

  • Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in skillet over medium heat. Add sandwiches; cook, lightly pressing with a spatula, until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 59.7mg; sodium 923.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

rob8448
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2019
I couldn't find the cheese, so I substituted a plain smoked gouda and added a bit of Rooster sriracha sauce. I was surprised how tasty the kale was. I'll saute more next time. I was very pleased with the way it turned out. Read More
