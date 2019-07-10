Ramen Carbonara

I made this recipe and just didn’t like it. This is also the first recipe I have made from All Recipes that was just not good and that I felt like I could not alter to make good. Although one of my children seemed to appreciate it, returning for seconds, I attribute that to a compromised palate. My husband, who is very low maintenance and is always appreciative praising my cooking quietly ate and didn’t say a word. Here was my experience. First, the texture of these instant noodles was slimy and did not work with the texture of the peas and bacon. Second, the overall taste was bitter and not very flavorful. I struggled with how to even go about doctoring the taste and finally decided it would require a completely separate recipe including homemade ramen noodles at best. I will not be revisiting this one.

