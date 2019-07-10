Ramen Carbonara

36 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Carbonara is known as a quick-to-fix meal, but get dinner done even sooner by using ramen instead of traditional pasta. Top with additional Parmesan if desired.

By Juliana Hale

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Add onion to bacon drippings in skillet; cook until tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook ramen in a saucepan according to package directions, adding peas the last minute of cooking. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water; drain.

  • Whisk together egg, Parmesan, onion and drippings, salt, and red pepper in a bowl. Add hot ramen and cooked bacon. Toss to coat, adding enough reserved cooking water to make a creamy consistency. Top servings with parsley.

Cook's Note:

You can replace the egg with 1/4 cup refrigerated egg product if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 120.6mg; sodium 1145.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/03/2022