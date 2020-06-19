Chocolate-Banana Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I love banana! And these make the ideal treat for supper for the school lunches. They freeze well so double the recipe and try and leave some for the freezer! Store in an airtight container once cooled.

By Vickie Cross

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with 12 paper liners.

  • Combine mashed banana, oil, milk, egg, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Sift flour and cocoa powder into a large bowl. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt into the flour mixture; mix to combine. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Batter should be wet enough to scoop into muffin liners; add a little extra milk if your mixture is too dry.

  • Stir chocolate chips into batter. Scoop batter into muffin liners.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 12 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If possible, go for the Dutch processed cocoa. You will get a richer looking and tasting muffin.

You can use chocolate buttons instead of chocolate chips--crush them roughly before adding to batter.

I used a fan-forced oven, so if you don't use one, the cooking time will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 229.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Deb
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2019
I loved these! I made one change out of necessity but which I think i would repeat. I only had one cup of banana so added a generous half cup of finely grated zucchini which was conveniently at hand from the morning s zucchini bread marathon. Also I tossed in the half cup or so of chopped walnuts that were left over from the zucchini bread recipe. I made mini muffins no paper liners but a quick spray of Pam. Baked them at 350 for about 9-11 minutes. The recipe made 60 mini muffins and they were delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Fae
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2021
I loved these and my sister loved them also and she does NOT like bananas. I made them mini and just cooked them for 1/2 to 3/4 of the original time Read More
MauraLacelle
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
Made them in extra large muffin tins and increased the baking time. Read More
