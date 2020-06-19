Southern-Style Strawberry Cobbler

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Being an Alabama native, I've grown up in a Southern kitchen watching my mom and grandmother create many delicious dishes. My mom's specialty seemed to be desserts and this particular one will bring out the Southern belle in you!

By Rachael N Reed Palmer

test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cobbler
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart baking dish with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Bring water, 1/2 cup sugar, and cornstarch to a low boil, stirring constantly, in a saucepan. Add strawberries and basil and stir to coat. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish. Cut 1 tablespoon butter into pieces; dot on tops of strawberries.

  • Unravel crescent rolls and rip into pieces, arranging them on top of strawberries as desired, adding as little or as much as you'd like. Melt remaining tablespoon butter in a microwave in a microwave-safe dish, about 10 seconds. Brush melted butter over crescent rolls. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar and cinnamon on top.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden, about 25 minutes, covering with aluminum foil for the last 5 minutes to prevent overbrowning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 252.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2019
Family loved it! Followed directions except brought water and sugar to a boil dissolving sugar before adding in cornstarch as a slurry. Chiffonaded basil. Used crescent roll rounds and used the strips to make a lattice topping. I thought that the amount of melted butter was a little excessive but I glad I ignored my intuition and used it all anyway! Allowed to cool long enough to mostly set before serving warm. Would be great with vanilla ice cream! This recipe just says "3 strawberries " which is obviously incorrect. I used 2 1-lb containers. Read More
Reviews:
Art & Tamara Parker
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2021
Made this, added a twist by adding 1/2 of a thinly sliced lemon and a 1/4 cup more sugar. A refreshing twist to a delicious dish! Read More
