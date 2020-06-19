Healthier Fresh Strawberry Muffins

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my two-year-old's favorite fresh strawberry muffin recipe! While it's a sweet muffin, the ingredients are healthy enough that I feel good about giving her one for breakfast. They only last a couple of days fresh, but freeze beautifully - I usually put half in the freezer right away and enjoy them for months!

By skyegirl1999

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Mix all-purpose flour, oats, whole wheat flour, sugar, flax seed meal, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in milk, coconut oil, applesauce, and eggs. Fold in strawberries.

  • Fill the prepared muffin tins evenly with batter, about 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Sometimes I vary the oil and applesauce a bit - as long as the oil and applesauce equals 1 1/4 cups total, it's turned out fine. You can also sprinkle some raw sugar over the top before baking to make these more of a dessert.

I usually heat the coconut oil a bit to make it a liquid for measuring, which also helps it mix in well. If you add cold milk to coconut oil, it will clump up.

You can mash a few of the strawberries to add more color and strawberry flavor, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 231.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2020
I loved these muffins! I added some Ceylon cinnamon to the batter, and substituted more applesauce for the oil. Great recipe! Next time I might throw in some pecans. Read More
