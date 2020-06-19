Apple Cheesecake Snack Bars

These apple cheesecake snack bars are rich and delicious with a crumbly streusel topping. My family devours the entire pan every time I make them.

By Lisa

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Streusel:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a bowl until crumbly, adding more crumbs if mixture is too wet. Press crust into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and set, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.

  • Beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar using an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Beat in vanilla extract on low speed until mixture is blended. Pour filling over warm crust.

  • Stir apples, 2 tablespoons sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice together in a separate bowl; spoon evenly over filling.

  • Mix brown sugar, flour, walnuts, and cinnamon for streusel together in a bowl. Mix or cut butter into walnut mixture using your fingers or a knife until crumbly. Sprinkle over apple layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese filling is set, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Cut into small squares and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 48.3mg; sodium 127.4mg. Full Nutrition
