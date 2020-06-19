Fruity Chocolate-Oat Bars

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These oat bars are a wonderful fruity, chocolaty treat.

By Lauri

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square pan.

  • Mix flour, 1/2 cup butter, and sugar together until combined. Spread over the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Mix preserves and chocolate chips in a bowl.

  • Combine honey and 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until melted. Stir in oats and almonds.

  • Spread preserve mixture on top of the partially baked crust, then top with the oat mixture. Bake until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 76.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2020
2.10.20 I thought I was pulling out a jar of damson plum preserves from the pantry, instead, I opened a jar of fig preserves. Sooooo fig preserves it was! Although this was not what I wanted to use, it still was tasty because the creamy chocolate chips which melted perfectly was more predominant than the flavor of the preserves. This is EXTREMELY easy to make, the texture has good consistency, the crust did not crumble (as occasionally happens on bar recipes), not too overpoweringly sweet, and pretty darn good. Read More
Reviews:
Bibi
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2021
This is a very interesting recipe. Like another reviewer, I used fig preserves, and after tasting, I believe a stronger flavor would be much better, such as cherry or raspberry, with the chocolate. This dessert bar has a shortbread-like crust, and I would have liked a bit more information about how to bring the crust together. I love the honey-oat-almond topping! It reminds me of baklava. And don't rush. Allow the bars to fully cool so they won't crumble. Read More
