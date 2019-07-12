Dairy-Free Chowder, Fodmap Style Made this chowder without onions or celery to accommodate the low fodmap diet for IBS sufferers. It turned out much better than I expected. My non-IBS mate liked it fine, he noticed the lack of the vegs. Will make it again. Substituted or added: Hemp for almond milk (some can tolerate almond milk) Garlic infused olive oil and butter rather than just oil King Arthur All Purpose Flour (Gluten Free) Asafetida, almost like onion flavor, ? teaspoon MSG* Juice from canned clams rather than bottled clam juice Had Schär Gluten Free Table Crackers to put in chowder. Yumm *MSG is in just about everything; soups, fast foods (KFC), Doritos. It is not a health issue unless you suffer from an allergy.
Dairy-Free Chowder, Fodmap Style Made this chowder without onions or celery to accommodate the low fodmap diet for IBS sufferers. It turned out much better than I expected. My non-IBS mate liked it fine, he noticed the lack of the vegs. Will make it again. Substituted or added: Hemp for almond milk (some can tolerate almond milk) Garlic infused olive oil and butter rather than just oil King Arthur All Purpose Flour (Gluten Free) Asafetida, almost like onion flavor, ? teaspoon MSG* Juice from canned clams rather than bottled clam juice Had Schär Gluten Free Table Crackers to put in chowder. Yumm *MSG is in just about everything; soups, fast foods (KFC), Doritos. It is not a health issue unless you suffer from an allergy.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.