Dairy-Free Chowder

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An adaptable dairy-free clam chowder recipe. Add fish for fish chowder; add shrimp or scallops for seafood chowder; add corn for corn chowder.

Recipe by Kr Pr

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1/4 cup oil a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and bacon to hot oil; cook and stir until bacon fat renders and onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes and clam juice. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Add clams and cook for 10 minutes more.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine remaining 1/4 cup oil and flour in a separate saucepan over medium heat. Stir until paste-like and light golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Gradually whisk in almond milk; cook and stir until mixture becomes a thick slurry, 6 to 7 minutes more.

  • Stir slurry into clam chowder until thickened. Season with salt and pepper; serve hot.

Tips

Use 1 cup water in place of clam juice if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 240mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022