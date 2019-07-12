Hot Cauliflower Wings

Spicy and crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve these cauliflower wings with a vegan ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Recipe by Shannan Labrador

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix flour, paprika, salt, and pepper together. Add enough almond milk to create a slightly thick, soupy texture.

  • Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Dip cauliflower pieces one at a time into the batter, then roll in bread crumbs. Place on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until starting to brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • While 'wings' are baking, melt margarine and whisk together with hot sauce.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Dip 'wings' into the sauce and place back on the cookie sheet; continue baking for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

Use any hot sauce you prefer.

Gluten-free flour and bread crumbs also work in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 9.2g; sodium 1233mg. Full Nutrition
