Rating: 5 stars Can you use any flour other than wheat?

Rating: 5 stars My hubby doesn't want any other biscuits now so A+ !!! And he isn't vegan!

Rating: 5 stars I love baking powder biscuits and this is a great alternative for the ones of us with a dairy intolerance. Nice fluffy biscuits ready in 20 mins. I made a chicken pot pie base with veggies and chicken and topped it with these then baked some extras.

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty biscuits! I made them as directed, but only had to use a tiny bit more than 1/2 cup of the almond milk (just FYI for others). I got 6 biscuits, using a 2-3/4" biscuit cutter. I baked them in a round cake pan lined with parchment paper. They are tender and flaky. I topped mine with a bit of vegan butter and organic raspberry preserves!

Rating: 3 stars It looks good but I haven't tried it yet. I also would like to know if this can be made with a gluten free flour/mix?