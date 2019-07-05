Crescent Roll Cheesecake Bars

Inspired by the popular Mexican pastry, these cinnamon-sugar cheesecake bars with their sweet cream cheese filling, crunchy sweet topping, and flaky croissant crust are dangerously good, and dangerously easy to make. Don't say we didn't warn you!

By Love2Learn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 bars
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Unroll one can of crescent roll dough. Place in the bottom of an ungreased 9x13-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Stretch to cover the bottom of the dish, firmly pressing perforations to seal.

  • Beat cream cheese and 1 cup of sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in vanilla extract. Spread cream cheese mixture over dough in the baking dish.

  • Unroll the second can of dough. Firmly press perforations to seal. Carefully place on top of the cream cheese layer. Pinch seams together and pour melted butter evenly over the top.

  • Mix remaining 1/2 cup sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over the butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bars appear set when gently shaken, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool slightly for 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to make cutting easier.

  • Cut into 4 rows by 3 rows. Cover and store any leftover bars in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 405mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

