Orange-Pineapple Pork Stir-Fry

Fruit and pork stir fry served over rice.

By Heather

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sauce:
Pork:

Directions

  • Whisk 3 tablespoons flour and 2 tablespoons water for sauce together in a 3-quart saucepan until well combined.

  • Mix 1 1/2 cup water, brown sugar, rice vinegar, lemon juice, orange juice, garlic, and onion powder together in a bowl. Slowly add to the flour-water mixture in the saucepan while stirring. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Continue to cook and stir until sauce has thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Combine 1/4 cup flour, salt, and pepper for pork in a resealable plastic bag. Cut pork into bite-sized pieces; drop into the flour mixture and shake until well coated.

  • Melt butter in a 5-quart skillet over medium heat. Add pork pieces and and cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add carrots and sauce and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pineapple and orange and simmer for 5 more minutes.

  • Serve over cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 94.8g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 51.4mg; sodium 246mg. Full Nutrition
