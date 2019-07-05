Vegan Creamy Oatmeal

Rating: 3 stars

I was a bit confused by this recipe. All the ingredients taste really good together, but I had some issues. I got 4 servings, not 3. It doesn't have enough liquid for all the oats and seeds that are used. Also, it says to cook on low for 20-30 minutes. I started on high for just a bit and turned it down to low, and mine was probably done at 5-6 minutes. I cooked a little longer, and it was much thicker than I like. Also, 6 raspberries are only 2 per serving, which I thought was a very small amount. I used a combo of blueberries and strawberries and used a good handful per serving. In the end, I added more milk to my liking, and it tasted great and was a filling breakfast.