Vegan Creamy Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated

This oatmeal recipe is vegan made with only organic superfood ingredients.

By Arie Rivers

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine almond milk, oats, banana, hemp seeds, chia seeds, ground flax seeds, coconut sugar, agave nectar, raspberries, cinnamon, sea salt, and vanilla extract in a pot; mix until well combined with a wooden spoon.

    Advertisement

  • Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use cashew milk instead of almond milk, or another non-dairy milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
560 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 86.9g; fat 18.6g; sodium 720.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/21/2022
I was a bit confused by this recipe. All the ingredients taste really good together, but I had some issues. I got 4 servings, not 3. It doesn't have enough liquid for all the oats and seeds that are used. Also, it says to cook on low for 20-30 minutes. I started on high for just a bit and turned it down to low, and mine was probably done at 5-6 minutes. I cooked a little longer, and it was much thicker than I like. Also, 6 raspberries are only 2 per serving, which I thought was a very small amount. I used a combo of blueberries and strawberries and used a good handful per serving. In the end, I added more milk to my liking, and it tasted great and was a filling breakfast. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/22/2022