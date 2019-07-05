Vegan Creamy Oatmeal
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 560
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.2g 32 %
carbohydrates: 86.9g 28 %
dietary fiber: 17.4g 70 %
sugars: 21.6g
fat: 18.6g 29 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
vitamin a iu: 442.8IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 6.7mg 11 %
folate: 46.4mcg 12 %
calcium: 313.1mg 31 %
iron: 11.5mg 64 %
magnesium: 154.7mg 55 %
potassium: 602.9mg 17 %
sodium: 720.2mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 52 %
calories from fat: 167.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
