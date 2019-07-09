One-Pan Sausage and Veggie Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 813.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.4g 49 %
carbohydrates: 44.1g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6.4g 25 %
sugars: 12.8g
fat: 60.1g 93 %
saturated fat: 17.6g 88 %
cholesterol: 112.2mg 37 %
vitamin a iu: 26161.4IU 523 %
niacin equivalents: 11.6mg 90 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 50 %
vitamin c: 11.6mg 19 %
folate: 35.1mcg 9 %
calcium: 107.5mg 11 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 69.1mg 25 %
potassium: 1210.8mg 34 %
sodium: 1720.8mg 69 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 55 %
calories from fat: 541.2
