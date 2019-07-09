One-Pan Sausage and Veggie Bake

Let your oven do the work with this one-pan meal! The veggies cook first, then they are topped with sausage and roasted until everything is tender and the top crispy.

By Jason Elrod

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine sweet potato, carrot, onion, and garlic in a medium roasting pan. Drizzle with oil, salt, and pepper; toss to coat.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables begin to soften, about 20 minutes. Poke sausage links with a fork and place on top of vegetables. Roast until sausages are no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Top with the garlic cloves, squeezed hot out of their skins on each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
813 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 60.1g; cholesterol 112.2mg; sodium 1720.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2019
I was not a fan of this. I chanced making it thinking the ingredients sounded like they would be good combined but you shouldn t depend on the kielbasa alone for the flavor. I will not make this again. Read More
