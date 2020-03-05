Grilled Chile-Cilantro-Lime Chicken

7.22.19 The only adjustment I made was cutting the red pepper flakes amount in half (personal taste) otherwise followed the recipe. I marinated the chicken for about 4 hours and since it was skinless there was no skin golden and lightly charred but the 5 minutes per side was spot on (checked with a meat thermometer) the thighs did brown up nicely with good eye appeal. Really enjoyed the tang of the fresh lime juice. Nice and easy recipe would make again.

I absolutely love this recipe. It has a great balance of spicy and sweet with the refreshing taste of lime. I usually marinade my chicken, cook it in a cast iron skillet to get the char (I'm sure it would be better on the grill but I don't have one), then slice it and put it on a salad with beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips and a jalapeno ranch dressing. The only recommendation would be to double the marinade ingredients so you have enough to cover a pound of chicken.

When I don't have a lime on hand, I substitute a lemon, and with this dish - lemon or lime - it in my opinion is freakin fantastic! My father complained about the spice - a little too spicy, so while it was perfect for me, next time I'd be sure to have the lime on hand and I'd reduce the red pepper usage to about half to tone it down for him, but should I be making this for myself, lemon or lime, it's really quite awesome. Of note: I didn't use this as a marinade, I cooked two thinly cut chicken breasts in a narrow bread pan, after sliding them through this mixture and then pouring the mixture on top... At 400 degrees for 20 minutes, I then flipped each piece midway through, then for five more minutes I set the oven to broil to get a good nice sear on top. Then, I took the chicken out, served it on a plate,taking a spoon and pouring the juice over each piece, topping with cilantro. Perfecto, in my opinion. I'll do the marinade with lime next time, but the cooking in the oven method worked out fantastic. THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RECIPE BASE TO WORK FROM!