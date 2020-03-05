Grilled Chile-Cilantro-Lime Chicken

Rating: 4.76 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy chile-cilantro-lime chicken is salty, sweet, sour, and spicy. It's great on salads, with rice, or in burritos and wraps!

By boltfan

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice, olive oil, garlic, lime zest, salt, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, and cumin together in a small bowl. Place chicken in a large plastic bag or a bowl and add lime marinade. Seal the bag or cover the bowl and place in a refrigerator to marinate for 30 minutes to 24 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place chicken breasts on the preheated grill and cook until no longer pink in the center and skin is golden and lightly charred, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice and garnish with cilantro.

Cook's Note:

You can use skinless, boneless chicken thighs instead of breasts and honey instead of brown sugar, if desired.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 639.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2019
7.22.19 The only adjustment I made was cutting the red pepper flakes amount in half (personal taste) otherwise followed the recipe. I marinated the chicken for about 4 hours and since it was skinless there was no skin golden and lightly charred but the 5 minutes per side was spot on (checked with a meat thermometer) the thighs did brown up nicely with good eye appeal. Really enjoyed the tang of the fresh lime juice. Nice and easy recipe would make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Evelyn
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2020
This was easy to prepare and full of flavor. A hit with my picky family! Read More
Trish-the-Dish
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2021
I was only able to marinate for 2 1/2 hours, but it was enough to impart good flavors. This was a nice change, flavor profile, than the typical grilled chicken. I boiled the remaining marinade and drizzled it over the chicken breasts when served. I would make this again. Read More
maryann1215
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
Loved this meal. Served the chicken over a bed of mixed greens with chipotle Dressing!!!! So good! Read More
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2019
I loved it! I added extra cilantro and lime juice, other than that, fantastic!!! Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2019
I marinated it for about 3 hours and it was the perfect amount of time for us. It made for a delicious citrus addition to the chicken without overpowering it. Read More
Donald Gallauher
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2021
WE cut the Cayenne pepper in half, but otherwise followed the recipe. We also added "Slap ya mama" cajun seasoning after the cook, to give it a little extra flavoring. Came out EXCELLENT! Read More
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2020
I absolutely love this recipe. It has a great balance of spicy and sweet with the refreshing taste of lime. I usually marinade my chicken, cook it in a cast iron skillet to get the char (I'm sure it would be better on the grill but I don't have one), then slice it and put it on a salad with beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips and a jalapeno ranch dressing. The only recommendation would be to double the marinade ingredients so you have enough to cover a pound of chicken. Read More
Q The First Timelord
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2019
When I don't have a lime on hand, I substitute a lemon, and with this dish - lemon or lime - it in my opinion is freakin fantastic! My father complained about the spice - a little too spicy, so while it was perfect for me, next time I'd be sure to have the lime on hand and I'd reduce the red pepper usage to about half to tone it down for him, but should I be making this for myself, lemon or lime, it's really quite awesome. Of note: I didn't use this as a marinade, I cooked two thinly cut chicken breasts in a narrow bread pan, after sliding them through this mixture and then pouring the mixture on top... At 400 degrees for 20 minutes, I then flipped each piece midway through, then for five more minutes I set the oven to broil to get a good nice sear on top. Then, I took the chicken out, served it on a plate,taking a spoon and pouring the juice over each piece, topping with cilantro. Perfecto, in my opinion. I'll do the marinade with lime next time, but the cooking in the oven method worked out fantastic. THANK YOU FOR A GREAT RECIPE BASE TO WORK FROM! Read More
