Mediterranean Meat Marinade
This is another one of my family's favorites. Everyone has always loved it...and it goes so well with any kind of meat.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Tastes incredible with lamb, beef, pork...try it with your favorite!
Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours or more before grilling. And be sure to try it with your favorite dried herbs too!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 42.3g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition