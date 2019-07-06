Mediterranean Meat Marinade

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is another one of my family's favorites. Everyone has always loved it...and it goes so well with any kind of meat.

By LEANAD

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, marjoram, basil, oregano, garlic powder, and pepper in a large, shallow dish. Mix with a fork until mixture looks uniform.

Cook's Note:

Tastes incredible with lamb, beef, pork...try it with your favorite!

Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours or more before grilling. And be sure to try it with your favorite dried herbs too!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 42.3g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2020
I cannot speak for all meat but this was delicious on grilled chicken thighs. Lots of flavor! 5 stars all the way.
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2020
I cannot speak for all meat but this was delicious on grilled chicken thighs. Lots of flavor! 5 stars all the way.
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2020
We liked this. Was flavorful.
