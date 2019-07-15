After-the-Holidays Leftover Ham Casserole

This is a delicious recipe to use up leftover ham after the Christmas or Easter holidays. The casserole freezes well and can be frozen for up to six weeks. To reheat, thaw first. I have substituted Cheddar cheese when I don't have Edam on hand, and it's still delicious.

Recipe by Tammy

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add cauliflower, carrots, and celery and cook until tender-crisp, about 7 minutes. Drain and set vegetables aside. Return pot to the stove.

  • Melt butter in the pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onions are softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in flour, mustard, and black pepper. Cook and stir for 1 minute.

  • Gradually stir chicken stock into the pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in milk. Add ham, cauliflower, carrots, and celery. Spoon mixture into a shallow 10-cup casserole dish.

  • Combine cracker crumbs, Edam cheese, almonds, and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over casserole.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 36.1g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 1976.5mg. Full Nutrition
