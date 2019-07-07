Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Garnish this cinnamon roll casserole with powdered sugar and serve with additional maple syrup, if desired.

By savta

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Pour melted butter into a 9x13-inch heat-resistant glass container (such as Pyrex®). Cut each cinnamon roll into 8 pieces and spread in the dish.

  • Beat eggs using a whisk in a large bowl. Beat in heavy cream, cinnamon, and vanilla extract until combined. Pour over cinnamon rolls. Sprinkle with pecans and maple syrup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, microwave cinnamon roll icing according to package instructions until soft, about 15 seconds. Pour over cooled casserole.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 86.8mg; sodium 407.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

BG
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2019
Overall yummy! Made it for Thanksgiving morning for a houseful of company -- worried I guess we wouldn't get enough to eat that day!!! Anyway, made it the night before. I had three cans of cinnamon rolls, so I made 1 and 1/2 recipes. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon. Only negative is that some places on the bottom tasted a little scrambled egg like -- nobody complained and everyone ate it! It rose nice and high, so was impressive coming out of the oven. Frosting, cinnamon rolls, pecans -- you can't go wrong, really! I might cut down on the eggs by one or two next time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
BG
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2019
Overall yummy! Made it for Thanksgiving morning for a houseful of company -- worried I guess we wouldn't get enough to eat that day!!! Anyway, made it the night before. I had three cans of cinnamon rolls, so I made 1 and 1/2 recipes. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon. Only negative is that some places on the bottom tasted a little scrambled egg like -- nobody complained and everyone ate it! It rose nice and high, so was impressive coming out of the oven. Frosting, cinnamon rolls, pecans -- you can't go wrong, really! I might cut down on the eggs by one or two next time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tina
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2021
This turned out great !!! Prepared it the night before and baked it In the morning. It came out amazing and was not dead sweet or eggy. But I only used four eggs instead of the six the recipe calls for. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ella
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2020
This is delicious. I only cut my cinnamon rolls into quarters and added a little extra vanilla and cinnamon to my eggs. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2019
Simple canned cinnamon rolls are turned into this amazing dish. Your guests won't believe how simple this recipe is with such great flavors! Followed as written. I did not see where it needed topped with anything. Will make again! Read More
Gina Jipson- Pheifer
Rating: 2 stars
05/10/2021
Good idea but this was gross Way too many eggs!! Comes out tasting like eggs and cinnamon rolls I won’t make it again Read More
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2021
Based on reviews I made these changes: Used 12" cast iron skillet preheated w/butter until melted 5 eggs 1 T cinnamon 1 T vanilla I just drizzled the maple syrup until it seemed well distributed, same with pecans. Only used one container of icing. Read More
Advertisement
Barbara Magistro
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2021
I made 1/2 the recipe & it was really good.. the only thing is I should have used a little less butter than a 1/4 cup I had to drain some of it out . But it tasted really good. I will make it again. Read More
mamma meg
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
One of my kids favorite Saturday morning wake ups! Read More
Bonnie
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2021
I made this the night before for visiting family. It was so easy and very good. Everyone enjoyed. It’s sure to be a breakfast favorite for us! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022