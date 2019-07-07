Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Overall yummy! Made it for Thanksgiving morning for a houseful of company -- worried I guess we wouldn't get enough to eat that day!!! Anyway, made it the night before. I had three cans of cinnamon rolls, so I made 1 and 1/2 recipes. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon. Only negative is that some places on the bottom tasted a little scrambled egg like -- nobody complained and everyone ate it! It rose nice and high, so was impressive coming out of the oven. Frosting, cinnamon rolls, pecans -- you can't go wrong, really! I might cut down on the eggs by one or two next time.
This turned out great !!! Prepared it the night before and baked it In the morning. It came out amazing and was not dead sweet or eggy. But I only used four eggs instead of the six the recipe calls for.
This is delicious. I only cut my cinnamon rolls into quarters and added a little extra vanilla and cinnamon to my eggs.
Simple canned cinnamon rolls are turned into this amazing dish. Your guests won't believe how simple this recipe is with such great flavors! Followed as written. I did not see where it needed topped with anything. Will make again!
Good idea but this was gross Way too many eggs!! Comes out tasting like eggs and cinnamon rolls I won’t make it again
Based on reviews I made these changes: Used 12" cast iron skillet preheated w/butter until melted 5 eggs 1 T cinnamon 1 T vanilla I just drizzled the maple syrup until it seemed well distributed, same with pecans. Only used one container of icing.
I made 1/2 the recipe & it was really good.. the only thing is I should have used a little less butter than a 1/4 cup I had to drain some of it out . But it tasted really good. I will make it again.
One of my kids favorite Saturday morning wake ups!
I made this the night before for visiting family. It was so easy and very good. Everyone enjoyed. It’s sure to be a breakfast favorite for us!