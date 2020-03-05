Pumpkin, Sausage, and Sage Soup

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I wanted a simple pumpkin soup that used ingredients I had on hand - nothing weird that I'd have to shop for. This hits the spot! I started from another recipe and modified to fit my pantry and favorite flavors, like sage!

By jennyp08

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a separate bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in the same pot. Cook onions until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add water, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, sage, and salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until flavors combine, about 20 minutes.

  • Return the cooked sausage to the pot. Pour in milk and bring soup to a gentle simmer. Taste and adjust salt as needed.

Cook's Notes:

Adjust the salt after adding in the sausage. If you do it before, your soup will be too salty.

Garlic powder works well, too - add it when you add the water.

For richer soup, use cream. For lighter, use skim milk or less whole milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 1434.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022