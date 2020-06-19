Gingersnap-Crusted Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bars

This is a decadent fall dessert, perfect for bringing along to holiday potlucks! The spiciness of the gingersnap crust is a perfect match to the rich sweetness of the filling. These pumpkin pie cheesecake bars can be made ahead and frozen until ready to thaw and serve.

By brightlightz

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Pumpkin Filling:
Cheesecake Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine gingersnap crumbs and melted butter in a small bowl until well incorporated. Press evenly and firmly into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is browned and slightly firm, 6 to 8 minutes; crust will further set and harden as it cools, so do not overcook. Remove from oven and let cool completely; leave oven on.

  • Meanwhile, combine pumpkin, flour, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium-sized bowl until well combined.

  • Beat cream cheese, white sugar, and vanilla extract together in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add eggs 1 at a time, combining thoroughly after each addition.

  • Measure 1 cup of cream cheese mixture and add to pumpkin mixture, hand stirring until well combined. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture evenly over the cooled crust.

  • Drop rounded tablespoons of pumpkin mixture randomly over the entire surface of the cream cheese layer. Use the handle of a wooden spoon to carefully swirl the 2 batters together into a marbled effect.

  • Bake in the hot oven until center is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out fairly clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely at room temperature until thoroughly set, about 1 hour.

  • Cut into 24 bars. Refrigerate any leftover bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 159mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022