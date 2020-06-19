S'more Cheesecake Bars

Delicious, melt in your mouth s'more cheesecake bars! It will make you think you are roasting a s'more at a campfire.

By StephanieJ917

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Chop and crush 14 graham crackers in a small bowl; crush remaining 4 crackers in a separate bowl and set aside. Mix 1/4 cup sugar and melted butter into the crushed 14 graham crackers. Press crust into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat remaining 1 cup sugar, cream cheese, and vanilla extract together using an electric mixer in a bowl until well blended. Beat in eggs until well blended. Mix in 1/2 the chocolate. Pour batter into the pan over the crust. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 of the chocolate, marshmallows, and reserved graham crackers on top. Drizzle with caramel.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and set, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely, 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Refrigerate at least 3 hours, to overnight. When ready to serve, cut into square bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 116.4mg; sodium 324.7mg. Full Nutrition
