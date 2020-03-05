Pumpkin Cheesecake Streusel Bars

These are spicy, creamy, crumbly, pumpkin pie cheesecake bars.

By kitchgirl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Filling:
Streusel Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x12-inch baking pan.

  • Mix flour, almond flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together in a large bowl. Add butter and mix until combined. Stir in egg until a dough forms. Press 1/2 the dough into the bottom and up the edges of the prepared pan, reserving remaining dough for streusel.

  • Beat pumpkin and cream cheese using an electric mixer in a separate bowl until well combined. Add eggs and vanilla extract; mix until combined. Pour mixture over crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set and golden, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine reserved dough with flour and cinnamon in a bowl and mix until crumbly. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove bars from the oven and sprinkle topping over pumpkin filling.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the pan comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool at least 15 minutes before transferring to a refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours. Cut into bars and serve.

Cook's Note:

For added flavor and presentation, drizzle white chocolate over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 179.9mg. Full Nutrition
