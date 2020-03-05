Pumpkin Cheesecake Streusel Bars
These are spicy, creamy, crumbly, pumpkin pie cheesecake bars.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
For added flavor and presentation, drizzle white chocolate over the top.
These are spicy, creamy, crumbly, pumpkin pie cheesecake bars.
For added flavor and presentation, drizzle white chocolate over the top.
After tasting the pumpkin-cream cheese mixture I thought it desperately needed some type of sweetener. I checked the original recipe that had been submitted and there is no sweetener listed. I knew we would not care for these made as written so I went ahead and added 1/2 cup sugar. The ratio of pumpkin-cheesecake mixture to the crust and streusel is way off. More filling is needed. They were just ok, but not something I would make again.Read More
After tasting the pumpkin-cream cheese mixture I thought it desperately needed some type of sweetener. I checked the original recipe that had been submitted and there is no sweetener listed. I knew we would not care for these made as written so I went ahead and added 1/2 cup sugar. The ratio of pumpkin-cheesecake mixture to the crust and streusel is way off. More filling is needed. They were just ok, but not something I would make again.