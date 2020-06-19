Pumpkin Spice No-Bake Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 178.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.8g 4 %
carbohydrates: 28.7g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 20.1g
fat: 6.7g 10 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 19 %
cholesterol: 15.8mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 190.1IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 4 %
folate: 4.3mcg 1 %
calcium: 16.4mg 2 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 17.2mg 6 %
potassium: 55.6mg 2 %
sodium: 101.5mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 60.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.