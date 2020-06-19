Pumpkin Spice No-Bake Cookies

Simple and quick no-bake recipe! These pumpkin-spiced cookies are very yummy.

By Brit Parritt

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix sugar, butter, and milk together in a large pan and bring to a boil; continue to boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and add pudding mix. Stir very well; add oats and vanilla extract. Let mixture stand for 5 minutes.

  • Drop mixture onto waxed paper by the teaspoon. Allow to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container.

Cook's Note:

The cookies tend to dry out and crystallize a bit after just a couple of days, so eat them fast, or share with some friends! Try popping a couple in the microwave, and heat them for 15 seconds. Turns them back into fresh cookies!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 101.5mg. Full Nutrition
